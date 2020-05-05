All apartments in Fate
409 Sugarberry Lane

409 Sugarberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

409 Sugarberry Lane, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Sugarberry Lane have any available units?
409 Sugarberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 409 Sugarberry Lane have?
Some of 409 Sugarberry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Sugarberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
409 Sugarberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Sugarberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 409 Sugarberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 409 Sugarberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 409 Sugarberry Lane offers parking.
Does 409 Sugarberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Sugarberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Sugarberry Lane have a pool?
No, 409 Sugarberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 409 Sugarberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 409 Sugarberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Sugarberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Sugarberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Sugarberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Sugarberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
