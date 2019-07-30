Rent Calculator
321 Laurel Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM
321 Laurel Lane
321 Laurel Lane
·
No Longer Available
321 Laurel Lane, Fate, TX 75189
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 321 Laurel Lane have any available units?
321 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fate, TX
.
What amenities does 321 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 321 Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 321 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
321 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 321 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fate
.
Does 321 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 321 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 321 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 321 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 321 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 321 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
