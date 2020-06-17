All apartments in Fate
311 Sugarberry Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

311 Sugarberry Lane

311 Sugarberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

311 Sugarberry Lane, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Sugarberry Lane have any available units?
311 Sugarberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 311 Sugarberry Lane have?
Some of 311 Sugarberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Sugarberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
311 Sugarberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Sugarberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 311 Sugarberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 311 Sugarberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 311 Sugarberry Lane does offer parking.
Does 311 Sugarberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Sugarberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Sugarberry Lane have a pool?
No, 311 Sugarberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 311 Sugarberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 311 Sugarberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Sugarberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Sugarberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Sugarberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Sugarberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
