311 Eden Drive

311 Eden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

311 Eden Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
new construction
2017 Lennar Available June 16. 4 bed 3.5 bath, 2,834 Sq. Ft. Convenient Location. Highly sought Rockwall Schools. This home features:
-Spacious dining area
-Media and game room
-3 car garage
-Covered patio
-Fireplace
-Stainless GE appl incl fridge
-Washer and Dryer
-Crown molding throughout
-E Star Certified
-Rounded corners
-2 inch blinds included
-Kitchen includes 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops & Ctile backsplash;
-Radiant barrier
-Full gutters
-15 SEER HVAC

Pets are subject to owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Eden Drive have any available units?
311 Eden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 311 Eden Drive have?
Some of 311 Eden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Eden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
311 Eden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Eden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Eden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 311 Eden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 311 Eden Drive offers parking.
Does 311 Eden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Eden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Eden Drive have a pool?
No, 311 Eden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 311 Eden Drive have accessible units?
No, 311 Eden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Eden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Eden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Eden Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Eden Drive has units with air conditioning.
