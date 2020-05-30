311 Eden Drive

Amenities
2017 Lennar Available June 16. 4 bed 3.5 bath, 2,834 Sq. Ft. Convenient Location. Highly sought Rockwall Schools. This home features:
-Spacious dining area
-Media and game room
-3 car garage
-Covered patio
-Fireplace
-Stainless GE appl incl fridge
-Washer and Dryer
-Crown molding throughout
-E Star Certified
-Rounded corners
-2 inch blinds included
-Kitchen includes 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops & Ctile backsplash;
-Radiant barrier
-Full gutters
-15 SEER HVAC
Pets are subject to owners approval.