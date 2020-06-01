309 Butternut Dr

Amenities
Beautiful house for rent in woodcreek - Property Id: 282275
Beautiful home in woodcreek for rent.
3 bedrooms plus office .
New carpet, new stainless appliances and a great layout.
Being part of woodcreek includes :
2 Amenity centers,Onsite Elementary School,Clubhouse, Barbecue pits,State-of-the-art fitness center,Jr. Olympic size swimming pools,Swim center with spalsh park & tide pool,Walking trails,Dog park
Ready May 25th
$1900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282275
Property Id 282275
(RLNE5786376)