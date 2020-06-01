All apartments in Fate
309 Butternut Dr

309 Butternut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Butternut Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful house for rent in woodcreek - Property Id: 282275

Beautiful home in woodcreek for rent.

3 bedrooms plus office .
New carpet, new stainless appliances and a great layout.

Being part of woodcreek includes :
2 Amenity centers,Onsite Elementary School,Clubhouse, Barbecue pits,State-of-the-art fitness center,Jr. Olympic size swimming pools,Swim center with spalsh park & tide pool,Walking trails,Dog park

Ready May 25th
$1900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282275
Property Id 282275

(RLNE5786376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Butternut Dr have any available units?
309 Butternut Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 309 Butternut Dr have?
Some of 309 Butternut Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Butternut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
309 Butternut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Butternut Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Butternut Dr is pet friendly.
Does 309 Butternut Dr offer parking?
No, 309 Butternut Dr does not offer parking.
Does 309 Butternut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Butternut Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Butternut Dr have a pool?
Yes, 309 Butternut Dr has a pool.
Does 309 Butternut Dr have accessible units?
No, 309 Butternut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Butternut Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Butternut Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Butternut Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Butternut Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

