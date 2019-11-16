Big 4 bedroom in Woodcreek. Master downstairs. Attached garage. Fenced yard. Big kitchen with refrigerator and built in microwave. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Oversized utility room with sink. Super lot with greenbelt view and big open space for kids to play.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 Plum Tree Drive have any available units?
304 Plum Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 304 Plum Tree Drive have?
Some of 304 Plum Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Plum Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Plum Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.