All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 304 Plum Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
304 Plum Tree Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

304 Plum Tree Drive

304 Plumtree Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

304 Plumtree Dr, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big 4 bedroom in Woodcreek. Master downstairs. Attached garage. Fenced yard. Big kitchen with refrigerator and built in microwave. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Oversized utility room with sink. Super lot with greenbelt view and big open space for kids to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Plum Tree Drive have any available units?
304 Plum Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 304 Plum Tree Drive have?
Some of 304 Plum Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Plum Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Plum Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Plum Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Plum Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 304 Plum Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Plum Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 304 Plum Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Plum Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Plum Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Plum Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Plum Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Plum Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Plum Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Plum Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Plum Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Plum Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balconies
Fate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TX
Frisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District