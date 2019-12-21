All apartments in Fate
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

304 Chinaberry Lane

304 Chinaberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Chinaberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Chinaberry Lane have any available units?
304 Chinaberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 304 Chinaberry Lane have?
Some of 304 Chinaberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Chinaberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
304 Chinaberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Chinaberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 304 Chinaberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 304 Chinaberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 304 Chinaberry Lane offers parking.
Does 304 Chinaberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Chinaberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Chinaberry Lane have a pool?
No, 304 Chinaberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 304 Chinaberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 304 Chinaberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Chinaberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Chinaberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Chinaberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Chinaberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

