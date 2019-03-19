Rent Calculator
304 Blue Sage Drive
304 Blue Sage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fate
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Location
304 Blue Sage Drive, Fate, TX 75189
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 Blue Sage Drive have any available units?
304 Blue Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fate, TX
.
What amenities does 304 Blue Sage Drive have?
Some of 304 Blue Sage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 304 Blue Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Blue Sage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Blue Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Blue Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fate
.
Does 304 Blue Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Blue Sage Drive does offer parking.
Does 304 Blue Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Blue Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Blue Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Blue Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Blue Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Blue Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Blue Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Blue Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Blue Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Blue Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
