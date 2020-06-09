Rent Calculator
209 Mulberry Drive
209 Mulberry Drive
209 Mulberry Drive
Location
209 Mulberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Large home 4-2.1-2, large open floorplan, nice backyard, large gameroom upstairs. Covered patio. Interior freshly painted and carpet cleaned first week of December. Tenant to verify sq. footage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Mulberry Drive have any available units?
209 Mulberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fate, TX
.
What amenities does 209 Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 209 Mulberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 209 Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 Mulberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fate
.
Does 209 Mulberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 Mulberry Drive offers parking.
Does 209 Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Mulberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Mulberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Mulberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
