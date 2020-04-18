209 Campbell Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Great one and a half with upstairs game room and full bath. 11x20 covered back on an oversized lot. Located on a cul-de-sac lot near entrance to bike-walking trail. Great kitchen with lots of countertop space.