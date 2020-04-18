All apartments in Fate
Location

209 Campbell Court, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Great one and a half with upstairs game room and full bath. 11x20 covered back on an oversized lot. Located on a cul-de-sac lot near entrance to bike-walking trail. Great kitchen with lots of countertop space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Campbell Court have any available units?
209 Campbell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 209 Campbell Court have?
Some of 209 Campbell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Campbell Court currently offering any rent specials?
209 Campbell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Campbell Court pet-friendly?
No, 209 Campbell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 209 Campbell Court offer parking?
No, 209 Campbell Court does not offer parking.
Does 209 Campbell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Campbell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Campbell Court have a pool?
No, 209 Campbell Court does not have a pool.
Does 209 Campbell Court have accessible units?
No, 209 Campbell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Campbell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Campbell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Campbell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Campbell Court does not have units with air conditioning.

