209 Butternut Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:24 AM

209 Butternut Drive

209 Butternut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Butternut Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Butternut Drive have any available units?
209 Butternut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 209 Butternut Drive have?
Some of 209 Butternut Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Butternut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Butternut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Butternut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 Butternut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 209 Butternut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 Butternut Drive offers parking.
Does 209 Butternut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Butternut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Butternut Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Butternut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Butternut Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Butternut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Butternut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Butternut Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Butternut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Butternut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
