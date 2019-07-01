All apartments in Fate
126 Griffin Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

126 Griffin Avenue

126 Griffin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126 Griffin Avenue, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Griffin Avenue have any available units?
126 Griffin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
Is 126 Griffin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 Griffin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Griffin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Griffin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 126 Griffin Avenue offer parking?
No, 126 Griffin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 126 Griffin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Griffin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Griffin Avenue have a pool?
No, 126 Griffin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 126 Griffin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 Griffin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Griffin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Griffin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Griffin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Griffin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
