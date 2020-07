Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator 24hr gym pool pool table internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle. Be sure to check out our:



Spacious Floorplans. Choose from a wide variety of one, two, three, and even four-bedroom floorplans to find the layout features you’re looking for in your next home.



Convenient Amenities. The Towers at Mercer Crossing helps you enjoy a life of luxury both in personal apartment features and community amenities. Discover how we can provide you with everything you need.



Ideal Location. You’ll love where our apartment community is located. Learn about what our neighborhood has to offer, and enjoy easy access to nearby cities like Dallas and Fort Worth.