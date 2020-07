Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator 24hr gym pool pool table internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room google fiber key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet valet service

An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth. Direct access to the Trinity Trail System means more than 40 miles of hiking and biking trails are yours to explore, while recreation abounds on area waterways. Once inside your home, luxurious finishes exceed the loftiest expectations, with soaring 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and chef-inspired kitchens. And our grounds offer a world of resort-style amenities, including a private park, blissful pool, high-end fitness facility, and clubroom with billiards and Starbucks Wi-Fi Caf. Discover what the Mansions at Mercer Crossing has to offer.