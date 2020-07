Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

At Riverside Park, the serene setting will make you feel right at home. Mature trees surround the North and West side of the community giving a comfortable feeling of the countryside and Luna Vista Golf Course boasts luxurious green views to the south. Riverside Park is within two miles of the DART station and just 5 minutes to all local shopping, dining and entertainment. Spring Trail Park is connected alongside the river for miles of trail exploration and several highly rated private and public schools are nearby. DFW and Love Airports are both just a short 15 minute drive away. We offer one, two and three bedrooms!