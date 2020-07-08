6110 Sutton Fields Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful Brand New Home in highly rated Prosper ISD. 1 story, 4 bed, 2 baths with covered Patio. Move-in ready! This lovely home has an open plan with high ceilings and 2 inch blinds. Gorgeous Kitchen features large center island, Silestone counter tops, large grey cabinets, SS gas range, SS appliances, LED lights and pantry. light grey laminate flooring cover entrance, kitchen, hallways, wet areas. Master bathroom comes with dual sinks, stand-alone shower, garden tub. Full size washer dryer area. Sutton Fields community will be offering a resort style amenity center and pool! Hurry, won't last long! (All information and measurements subject to verification by tenants)