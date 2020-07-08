3644 Fore Cir

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Farmers Branch. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,950/month rent. $1,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Basri Ay at 210-663-0848 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.