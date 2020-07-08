Beautiful 2 story home, 4br, 2.5 baths, with 2 car garage with double pane windows, hardwood floors, kitchen granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in kitchen pantry. House built in 2016. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3542 Apple Valley Way have any available units?
3542 Apple Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3542 Apple Valley Way have?
Some of 3542 Apple Valley Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 Apple Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Apple Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.