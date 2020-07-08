All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:48 AM

3542 Apple Valley Way

3542 Apple Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3542 Apple Valley Dr, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home, 4br, 2.5 baths, with 2 car garage with double pane windows, hardwood floors, kitchen granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in kitchen pantry. House built in 2016. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Apple Valley Way have any available units?
3542 Apple Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3542 Apple Valley Way have?
Some of 3542 Apple Valley Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 Apple Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Apple Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Apple Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 3542 Apple Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3542 Apple Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 3542 Apple Valley Way offers parking.
Does 3542 Apple Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 Apple Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Apple Valley Way have a pool?
No, 3542 Apple Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 3542 Apple Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 3542 Apple Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Apple Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 Apple Valley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3542 Apple Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3542 Apple Valley Way does not have units with air conditioning.

