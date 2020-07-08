All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 3463 Cloverdale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
3463 Cloverdale Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3463 Cloverdale Lane

3463 Cloverdale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3463 Cloverdale Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch style 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with 1,975 SqFt of living space!! 2 car garage and very sizable fenced backyard. A delight kitchen. Don't wait to lease! Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Cloverdale Lane have any available units?
3463 Cloverdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3463 Cloverdale Lane have?
Some of 3463 Cloverdale Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Cloverdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Cloverdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Cloverdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Cloverdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3463 Cloverdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Cloverdale Lane offers parking.
Does 3463 Cloverdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Cloverdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Cloverdale Lane have a pool?
No, 3463 Cloverdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Cloverdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3463 Cloverdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Cloverdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Cloverdale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3463 Cloverdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3463 Cloverdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary