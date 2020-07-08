3463 Cloverdale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch style 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with 1,975 SqFt of living space!! 2 car garage and very sizable fenced backyard. A delight kitchen. Don't wait to lease! Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com