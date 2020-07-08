3320 Portlock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

New roof, kitchen appliances, AC, water heater, flooring, bath rooms. Totally updated in contemporary neutral tones and finishes. Main living features impressive brick fp, vaulted ceiling and laminate hardwoods. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry and granite countertops. Breakfast area with built-ins. Expansive master suite with luxurious bath large walk-in and new tile in tub surround. Secondary bedrooms share J & J bath. Fenced back yard. Rare 3 Bed 2 bath less than$300k!. Seller is realtor.