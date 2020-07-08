All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:15 AM

3320 Portlock Drive

3320 Portlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Portlock Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
New roof, kitchen appliances, AC, water heater, flooring, bath rooms. Totally updated in contemporary neutral tones and finishes. Main living features impressive brick fp, vaulted ceiling and laminate hardwoods. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry and granite countertops. Breakfast area with built-ins. Expansive master suite with luxurious bath large walk-in and new tile in tub surround. Secondary bedrooms share J & J bath. Fenced back yard. Rare 3 Bed 2 bath less than$300k!. Seller is realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Portlock Drive have any available units?
3320 Portlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3320 Portlock Drive have?
Some of 3320 Portlock Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Portlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Portlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Portlock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Portlock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3320 Portlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Portlock Drive offers parking.
Does 3320 Portlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Portlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Portlock Drive have a pool?
No, 3320 Portlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Portlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3320 Portlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Portlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Portlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Portlock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3320 Portlock Drive has units with air conditioning.

