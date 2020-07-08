Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 3249 Longmeade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
3249 Longmeade Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3249 Longmeade Drive
3249 Longmeade Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3249 Longmeade Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full baths in immaculate conditions, a must see home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3249 Longmeade Drive have any available units?
3249 Longmeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Farmers Branch, TX
.
Is 3249 Longmeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Longmeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Longmeade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3249 Longmeade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch
.
Does 3249 Longmeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3249 Longmeade Drive offers parking.
Does 3249 Longmeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3249 Longmeade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Longmeade Drive have a pool?
No, 3249 Longmeade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3249 Longmeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 3249 Longmeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Longmeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3249 Longmeade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3249 Longmeade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3249 Longmeade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Similar Pages
Farmers Branch 1 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with Parking
Farmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary