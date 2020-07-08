Amenities
3146 Chatsworth Dr., Farmers Branch, TX 75234 - Property Id: 198733
STUNNING, GORGOUS remodeled home in the heart of Farmers Branch. Kitchen offers High End counters, sleekshaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting with an open floor concept. Master retreat offers trendy neutral paint tones, brushed nickel fixtures, expansive shower with stylish modern tiles. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Welcome home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198733
Property Id 198733
(RLNE5457892)