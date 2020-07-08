All apartments in Farmers Branch
3146 Chatsworth Dr

3146 Chatsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3146 Chatsworth Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3146 Chatsworth Dr., Farmers Branch, TX 75234 - Property Id: 198733

STUNNING, GORGOUS remodeled home in the heart of Farmers Branch. Kitchen offers High End counters, sleekshaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting with an open floor concept. Master retreat offers trendy neutral paint tones, brushed nickel fixtures, expansive shower with stylish modern tiles. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Welcome home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198733
Property Id 198733

(RLNE5457892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Chatsworth Dr have any available units?
3146 Chatsworth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3146 Chatsworth Dr have?
Some of 3146 Chatsworth Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Chatsworth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Chatsworth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Chatsworth Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Chatsworth Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3146 Chatsworth Dr offer parking?
No, 3146 Chatsworth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3146 Chatsworth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3146 Chatsworth Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Chatsworth Dr have a pool?
No, 3146 Chatsworth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Chatsworth Dr have accessible units?
No, 3146 Chatsworth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Chatsworth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3146 Chatsworth Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3146 Chatsworth Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3146 Chatsworth Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

