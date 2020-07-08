Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3146 Chatsworth Dr., Farmers Branch, TX 75234 - Property Id: 198733



STUNNING, GORGOUS remodeled home in the heart of Farmers Branch. Kitchen offers High End counters, sleekshaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting with an open floor concept. Master retreat offers trendy neutral paint tones, brushed nickel fixtures, expansive shower with stylish modern tiles. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Welcome home

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198733

Property Id 198733



(RLNE5457892)