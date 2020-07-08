Home for lease-Great location, Single story- Move-In! This beautiful 4-2 with original hardwood floors, washer & dryer connections, large & spacious backyard. Great school district with easy access to shopping centers I 35 & 635
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have any available units?
3136 Chatsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have?
Some of 3136 Chatsworth Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Chatsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Chatsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.