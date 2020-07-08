All apartments in Farmers Branch
3136 Chatsworth Drive

3136 Chatsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Chatsworth Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home for lease-Great location, Single story- Move-In! This beautiful 4-2 with original hardwood floors, washer & dryer connections, large & spacious backyard. Great school district with easy access to shopping centers I 35 & 635

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have any available units?
3136 Chatsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have?
Some of 3136 Chatsworth Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Chatsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Chatsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Chatsworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3136 Chatsworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3136 Chatsworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Chatsworth Drive offers parking.
Does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Chatsworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have a pool?
No, 3136 Chatsworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3136 Chatsworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Chatsworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 Chatsworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 Chatsworth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

