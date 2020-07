Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Updated and Amazing! Nothing has been overlooked. This home is like new. Every Bedroom has a Private Bath. Huge Family room with Fireplace, and all this includes a 2 Car Garage. Bonus Room with Bath, next to Garage, would make a great home based office or extra room for extended family. Don t miss the large grassy fenced side yard for play ,this home has many great Features, includes Washer-Dryer and Refrigerator! Rent Discount will be considered for 2 or 3 year leases.