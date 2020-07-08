3047 Windmill Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Come and enjoy this beautifully redone spacious 3 bedroom home in Farmers Branch. This house has been renovated from top to bottom with a true master suite & luxurious master bathroom. The living room, dining room & kitchen allow for plenty of space with it's open concept build but also has a sitting area upon entry as well. Just some of the endless updates include new countertops throughout, new marble & porcelain tile in both bathrooms, new sod & sprinkler system and much more! Come see it today!