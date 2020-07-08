All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2956 Old North Road

2956 Old North Road · No Longer Available
Location

2956 Old North Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4-2-2 Single Story. Freshly remodeled in fall of 2019. New granite countertops, new appliances, tile floor in baths and utility room. Features 2 living and 1 dining. Covered patio is 11 x 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 Old North Road have any available units?
2956 Old North Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2956 Old North Road have?
Some of 2956 Old North Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 Old North Road currently offering any rent specials?
2956 Old North Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 Old North Road pet-friendly?
No, 2956 Old North Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2956 Old North Road offer parking?
Yes, 2956 Old North Road offers parking.
Does 2956 Old North Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 Old North Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 Old North Road have a pool?
No, 2956 Old North Road does not have a pool.
Does 2956 Old North Road have accessible units?
No, 2956 Old North Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 Old North Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2956 Old North Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2956 Old North Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2956 Old North Road does not have units with air conditioning.

