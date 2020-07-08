2956 Meadow Green Drive

Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Farmers Branch featuring a living and entertainment space with a fireplace and built-in shelving unit. Bright kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
