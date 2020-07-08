All apartments in Farmers Branch
2956 Meadow Green Drive

2956 Meadow Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2956 Meadow Green Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Farmers Branch featuring a living and entertainment space with a fireplace and built-in shelving unit. Bright kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 Meadow Green Drive have any available units?
2956 Meadow Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2956 Meadow Green Drive have?
Some of 2956 Meadow Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 Meadow Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2956 Meadow Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 Meadow Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2956 Meadow Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2956 Meadow Green Drive offer parking?
No, 2956 Meadow Green Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2956 Meadow Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 Meadow Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 Meadow Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2956 Meadow Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2956 Meadow Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2956 Meadow Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 Meadow Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2956 Meadow Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2956 Meadow Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2956 Meadow Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

