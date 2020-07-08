Home for rent in Farmers Branch. Nice 3 beds 2 full baths 1 car garage. Fridge included. Large back yard. $1700 a month one year lease minimum. $1700 deposit $45 application fee one per adult. See video tour on Youtube Devore Realty Channel. Easy online application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2911 Valwood Parkway have any available units?
2911 Valwood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
Is 2911 Valwood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Valwood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.