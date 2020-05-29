2840 GOLFING GREEN Drive

Located across the street from scenic Rawhide Park. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, 2 car carport, patio and fenced yard. Recently painted and new flooring thru out. Both sides available March 1.Laundry closets in the kitchen area,
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
