2840 GOLFING GREEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Located across the street from scenic Rawhide Park. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, 2 car carport, patio and fenced yard. Recently painted and new flooring thru out. Both sides available March 1.Laundry closets in the kitchen area,