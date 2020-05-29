Rent Calculator
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
2836 Old North Rd
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 8
2836 Old North Rd
2836 Old North Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2836 Old North Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location...Location....Location..... -
(RLNE3875842)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2836 Old North Rd have any available units?
2836 Old North Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Farmers Branch, TX
.
Is 2836 Old North Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Old North Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Old North Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Old North Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch
.
Does 2836 Old North Rd offer parking?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have a pool?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have accessible units?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
