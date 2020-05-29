All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 2836 Old North Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
2836 Old North Rd
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:17 PM

2836 Old North Rd

2836 Old North Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2836 Old North Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location...Location....Location..... -

(RLNE3875842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Old North Rd have any available units?
2836 Old North Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
Is 2836 Old North Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Old North Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Old North Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Old North Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2836 Old North Rd offer parking?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have a pool?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have accessible units?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Old North Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 Old North Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary