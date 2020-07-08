All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 2646 Marietta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
2646 Marietta Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:55 AM

2646 Marietta Drive

2646 Marietta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2646 Marietta Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 Marietta Drive have any available units?
2646 Marietta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
Is 2646 Marietta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2646 Marietta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 Marietta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2646 Marietta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2646 Marietta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2646 Marietta Drive offers parking.
Does 2646 Marietta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 Marietta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 Marietta Drive have a pool?
No, 2646 Marietta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2646 Marietta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2646 Marietta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 Marietta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2646 Marietta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2646 Marietta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2646 Marietta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary