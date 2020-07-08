Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 2572 Avenel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
2572 Avenel Dr
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2572 Avenel Dr
2572 Avenel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2572 Avenel Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2572 Avenel Dr have any available units?
2572 Avenel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Farmers Branch, TX
.
Is 2572 Avenel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Avenel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Avenel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2572 Avenel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2572 Avenel Dr offer parking?
No, 2572 Avenel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2572 Avenel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Avenel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Avenel Dr have a pool?
No, 2572 Avenel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2572 Avenel Dr have accessible units?
No, 2572 Avenel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Avenel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 Avenel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 Avenel Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2572 Avenel Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Similar Pages
Farmers Branch 1 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with Parking
Farmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary