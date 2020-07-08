All apartments in Farmers Branch
2501 Bill Moses Pkwy

2501 Bill Moses Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Bill Moses Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Area:Carrollton/ Farmers Branch
Farmers Branch 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $1,110-1,430 / 588-923 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Dry cleaning service, School bus stop, Elevators, Concierge Services, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1099

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy have any available units?
2501 Bill Moses Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy have?
Some of 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Bill Moses Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy offers parking.
Does 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2501 Bill Moses Pkwy has units with air conditioning.

