Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
1521 E Royal Ln
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1521 E Royal Ln

1521 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Royal Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Dallas / Farmers Branch / 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1140

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($150/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, W/D rental($50/mo), Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 137

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 E Royal Ln have any available units?
1521 E Royal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 1521 E Royal Ln have?
Some of 1521 E Royal Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 E Royal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1521 E Royal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 E Royal Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 E Royal Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1521 E Royal Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1521 E Royal Ln offers parking.
Does 1521 E Royal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 E Royal Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 E Royal Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1521 E Royal Ln has a pool.
Does 1521 E Royal Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1521 E Royal Ln has accessible units.
Does 1521 E Royal Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 E Royal Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 E Royal Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1521 E Royal Ln has units with air conditioning.

