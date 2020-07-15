All apartments in Farmers Branch
14800 Enterprise Dr 23B

14800 Enterprise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14800 Enterprise Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit 23B Available 08/01/20 AMAZING, Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 25605

SIGNIFICANT UPDATES TO BE MADE IN JULY; consider pictures for layout purposes only. Contact 469-708-0818 for more information regarding planned updates.

---------------------------

Soon to be remodeled condo near restaurants and shops on Belt Line, Addison night life, and only steps away from the relaxing Farmers Branch greenbelt.

This beautiful condo has been completely renovated including new flooring throughout and granite counter tops. It is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, condo with walk-in closets and a cozy fireplace. This unit also provides a great, low maintenance, outdoor patio with a flourishing fig tree and a covered parking space. Additional amenities include access to the community pool and Washer and Dryer connections.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25605
Property Id 25605

(RLNE5871111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B have any available units?
14800 Enterprise Dr 23B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B have?
Some of 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B currently offering any rent specials?
14800 Enterprise Dr 23B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B pet-friendly?
Yes, 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B is pet friendly.
Does 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B offer parking?
Yes, 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B offers parking.
Does 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B have a pool?
Yes, 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B has a pool.
Does 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B have accessible units?
No, 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B does not have accessible units.
Does 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B has units with dishwashers.
Does 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B have units with air conditioning?
No, 14800 Enterprise Dr 23B does not have units with air conditioning.
