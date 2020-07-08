All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 14506 Ablon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
14506 Ablon Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

14506 Ablon Drive

14506 Ablon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14506 Ablon Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Home is ready for move in, just bring your things. Charming Single family home in ideal location. Come see this gem before it is gone! Minimum 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14506 Ablon Drive have any available units?
14506 Ablon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
Is 14506 Ablon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14506 Ablon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14506 Ablon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14506 Ablon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 14506 Ablon Drive offer parking?
No, 14506 Ablon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14506 Ablon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14506 Ablon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14506 Ablon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14506 Ablon Drive has a pool.
Does 14506 Ablon Drive have accessible units?
No, 14506 Ablon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14506 Ablon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14506 Ablon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14506 Ablon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14506 Ablon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary