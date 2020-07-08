13916 Pyramid Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234 Valwood Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 3-2-2. Very convenient location. Granite countertops in kitchen with new appliances. Designer tile in both showers. Large backyard with storage shed. Ceramic tile floors throughout with new carpet in two bedrooms. Owner-Realtor
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13916 Pyramid Drive have any available units?
13916 Pyramid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13916 Pyramid Drive have?
Some of 13916 Pyramid Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13916 Pyramid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13916 Pyramid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.