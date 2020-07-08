All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:13 AM

13916 Pyramid Drive

13916 Pyramid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13916 Pyramid Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 3-2-2. Very convenient location. Granite countertops in kitchen with new appliances. Designer tile in both showers. Large backyard with storage shed. Ceramic tile floors throughout with new carpet in two bedrooms. Owner-Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13916 Pyramid Drive have any available units?
13916 Pyramid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13916 Pyramid Drive have?
Some of 13916 Pyramid Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13916 Pyramid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13916 Pyramid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13916 Pyramid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13916 Pyramid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13916 Pyramid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13916 Pyramid Drive offers parking.
Does 13916 Pyramid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13916 Pyramid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13916 Pyramid Drive have a pool?
No, 13916 Pyramid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13916 Pyramid Drive have accessible units?
No, 13916 Pyramid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13916 Pyramid Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13916 Pyramid Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13916 Pyramid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13916 Pyramid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

