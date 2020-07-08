13916 Pyramid Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 3-2-2. Very convenient location. Granite countertops in kitchen with new appliances. Designer tile in both showers. Large backyard with storage shed. Ceramic tile floors throughout with new carpet in two bedrooms. Owner-Realtor