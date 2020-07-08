All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 13903 Pyramid Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
13903 Pyramid Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:24 PM

13903 Pyramid Drive

13903 Pyramid Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13903 Pyramid Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LR features handsome flooring & large windows. Seamless flow into DR highlighted by decorative fp & great views of the backyard. Bright K offers granite countertops,matching stainless steel appliances & marble tiled backsplash. BRs located along shared hallway & offer adequate closet space. MBA features a tub.shower combo, glass tile accents & marble vanity. Matching marble vanity in GBA which also offers a tub.shower combo & lovely glass tile accents. Spacious backyard offers rustic patio, raised beds & a large storage shed w attic space. Stellar location within walking distance of rec center, aquatics center and Blair Elem. Easy access to I35E.GBT.635 interchange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13903 Pyramid Drive have any available units?
13903 Pyramid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13903 Pyramid Drive have?
Some of 13903 Pyramid Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13903 Pyramid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13903 Pyramid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13903 Pyramid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13903 Pyramid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13903 Pyramid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13903 Pyramid Drive offers parking.
Does 13903 Pyramid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13903 Pyramid Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13903 Pyramid Drive have a pool?
No, 13903 Pyramid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13903 Pyramid Drive have accessible units?
No, 13903 Pyramid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13903 Pyramid Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13903 Pyramid Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13903 Pyramid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13903 Pyramid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary