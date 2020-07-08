Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 13836 Stardust Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
13836 Stardust Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13836 Stardust Lane
13836 Stardust Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13836 Stardust Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming home, kitchen with granite counter top. Nice living space with 4 bed rooms and still has the attached garage, cover porch in large back yard is great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13836 Stardust Lane have any available units?
13836 Stardust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Farmers Branch, TX
.
What amenities does 13836 Stardust Lane have?
Some of 13836 Stardust Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13836 Stardust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13836 Stardust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13836 Stardust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13836 Stardust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch
.
Does 13836 Stardust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13836 Stardust Lane offers parking.
Does 13836 Stardust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13836 Stardust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13836 Stardust Lane have a pool?
No, 13836 Stardust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13836 Stardust Lane have accessible units?
No, 13836 Stardust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13836 Stardust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13836 Stardust Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13836 Stardust Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13836 Stardust Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Similar Pages
Farmers Branch 1 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with Parking
Farmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary