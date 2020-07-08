All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:53 AM

13819 Birchlawn Drive

13819 Birchlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13819 Birchlawn Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming property located inthe Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD! l 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for new occupants. This home is nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in a great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13819 Birchlawn Drive have any available units?
13819 Birchlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
Is 13819 Birchlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13819 Birchlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13819 Birchlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13819 Birchlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13819 Birchlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13819 Birchlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 13819 Birchlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13819 Birchlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13819 Birchlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 13819 Birchlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13819 Birchlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 13819 Birchlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13819 Birchlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13819 Birchlawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13819 Birchlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13819 Birchlawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

