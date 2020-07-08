Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019
13515 Charcoal Lane
Location
13515 Charcoal Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, well kept home in Farmers Branch. Three bedroom, 2 bathroom with large back yard, 2 car garage. Great opportunity to rent a home close to most major highways. Don't miss out on this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13515 Charcoal Lane have any available units?
13515 Charcoal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Farmers Branch, TX
.
What amenities does 13515 Charcoal Lane have?
Some of 13515 Charcoal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13515 Charcoal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13515 Charcoal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 Charcoal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13515 Charcoal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch
.
Does 13515 Charcoal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13515 Charcoal Lane offers parking.
Does 13515 Charcoal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 Charcoal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 Charcoal Lane have a pool?
No, 13515 Charcoal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13515 Charcoal Lane have accessible units?
No, 13515 Charcoal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 Charcoal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13515 Charcoal Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13515 Charcoal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13515 Charcoal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
