All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 13506 Inwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
13506 Inwood Rd
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:00 PM

13506 Inwood Rd

13506 Inwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13506 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
In the apartment hunt?
=================================

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances

Under mount Lighting

Granite Countertops

Walk In Closet

Garden Soaking Tub

Floor To Ceiling Shower Tiling

Under mount Lighting

Pendant Lighting

Full Size Connections

Laundry Room Storage

Wood Like Flooring
___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Table Top Arcade Cabinets

Fireplace

Clubhouse available for private events

Resort Style Pool

Pet Yards

Outdoor BBQ Grills

Courtyard Lounge

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13506 Inwood Rd have any available units?
13506 Inwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13506 Inwood Rd have?
Some of 13506 Inwood Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13506 Inwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13506 Inwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13506 Inwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13506 Inwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13506 Inwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13506 Inwood Rd offers parking.
Does 13506 Inwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13506 Inwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13506 Inwood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13506 Inwood Rd has a pool.
Does 13506 Inwood Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 13506 Inwood Rd has accessible units.
Does 13506 Inwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13506 Inwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13506 Inwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13506 Inwood Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary