13506 Inwood Rd

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
=================================
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Under mount Lighting
Granite Countertops
Walk In Closet
Garden Soaking Tub
Floor To Ceiling Shower Tiling
Under mount Lighting
Pendant Lighting
Full Size Connections
Laundry Room Storage
Wood Like Flooring
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Table Top Arcade Cabinets
Fireplace
Clubhouse available for private events
Resort Style Pool
Pet Yards
Outdoor BBQ Grills
Courtyard Lounge