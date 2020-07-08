All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 13451 Emeline Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
13451 Emeline Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:11 PM

13451 Emeline Street

13451 Emeline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13451 Emeline Street, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 1 story! Recent paint! 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen,. Spacious backyard with large shed! Close to Brookhaven Country Club shopping and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13451 Emeline Street have any available units?
13451 Emeline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13451 Emeline Street have?
Some of 13451 Emeline Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13451 Emeline Street currently offering any rent specials?
13451 Emeline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13451 Emeline Street pet-friendly?
No, 13451 Emeline Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13451 Emeline Street offer parking?
Yes, 13451 Emeline Street offers parking.
Does 13451 Emeline Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13451 Emeline Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13451 Emeline Street have a pool?
No, 13451 Emeline Street does not have a pool.
Does 13451 Emeline Street have accessible units?
No, 13451 Emeline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13451 Emeline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13451 Emeline Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13451 Emeline Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13451 Emeline Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary