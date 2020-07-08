Wonderful 1 story! Recent paint! 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen,. Spacious backyard with large shed! Close to Brookhaven Country Club shopping and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13451 Emeline Street have any available units?
13451 Emeline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13451 Emeline Street have?
Some of 13451 Emeline Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13451 Emeline Street currently offering any rent specials?
13451 Emeline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.