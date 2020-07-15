All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:59 AM

13316 Goodland Place

13316 Goodland Place · No Longer Available
Location

13316 Goodland Place, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Complete and total remodel with a grassy backyard and a covered porch. Excellent location in the heart of Farmers Branch, close to parks and schools, near DART rail, I-35 & LBJ. Great floor plan with 2 assigned parking spots. NEW Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances including a side by side refrigerator, full size washer & dryer hook-ups, NEW plumbing fixtures, NEW ceiling fans & light fixtures in the bedrooms, New can lights, NEW paint, NEW carpets in the bedrooms, NEW windows with solar screens, NEW covered patio, cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Great neighborhood! Beautiful inside and out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 Goodland Place have any available units?
13316 Goodland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13316 Goodland Place have?
Some of 13316 Goodland Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 Goodland Place currently offering any rent specials?
13316 Goodland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 Goodland Place pet-friendly?
No, 13316 Goodland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13316 Goodland Place offer parking?
Yes, 13316 Goodland Place offers parking.
Does 13316 Goodland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13316 Goodland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 Goodland Place have a pool?
No, 13316 Goodland Place does not have a pool.
Does 13316 Goodland Place have accessible units?
No, 13316 Goodland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 Goodland Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13316 Goodland Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13316 Goodland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13316 Goodland Place does not have units with air conditioning.
