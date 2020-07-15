13316 Goodland Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Complete and total remodel with a grassy backyard and a covered porch. Excellent location in the heart of Farmers Branch, close to parks and schools, near DART rail, I-35 & LBJ. Great floor plan with 2 assigned parking spots. NEW Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances including a side by side refrigerator, full size washer & dryer hook-ups, NEW plumbing fixtures, NEW ceiling fans & light fixtures in the bedrooms, New can lights, NEW paint, NEW carpets in the bedrooms, NEW windows with solar screens, NEW covered patio, cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Great neighborhood! Beautiful inside and out!