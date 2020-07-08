13312 Goodland Place

Amenities

Complete remodel! Excellent location in the heart of Farmers Branch, near DART rail, I-35 & LBJ. Close to parks and schools. New restaurants and a new shopping center - all within walking distance! Fantastic floor plan with 2 assigned parking spots. Covered patio and a grassy back yard! Guest bathroom downstairs. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, each has it's own remodeled bathroom. New Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, full size washer & dryer hook-ups, plumbing fixtures, ceiling fans & light fixtures in the bedrooms, new can lights, new paint, new carpets in the bedrooms, new windows. Beautiful inside and out! Welcome home! FREE DEPOSIT BY USING RHINO INSURANCE PROGRAM!