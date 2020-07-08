All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 13312 Goodland Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
13312 Goodland Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

13312 Goodland Place

13312 Goodland Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13312 Goodland Place, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Complete remodel! Excellent location in the heart of Farmers Branch, near DART rail, I-35 & LBJ. Close to parks and schools. New restaurants and a new shopping center - all within walking distance! Fantastic floor plan with 2 assigned parking spots. Covered patio and a grassy back yard! Guest bathroom downstairs. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, each has it's own remodeled bathroom. New Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, full size washer & dryer hook-ups, plumbing fixtures, ceiling fans & light fixtures in the bedrooms, new can lights, new paint, new carpets in the bedrooms, new windows. Beautiful inside and out! Welcome home! FREE DEPOSIT BY USING RHINO INSURANCE PROGRAM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13312 Goodland Place have any available units?
13312 Goodland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13312 Goodland Place have?
Some of 13312 Goodland Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13312 Goodland Place currently offering any rent specials?
13312 Goodland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13312 Goodland Place pet-friendly?
No, 13312 Goodland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13312 Goodland Place offer parking?
Yes, 13312 Goodland Place offers parking.
Does 13312 Goodland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13312 Goodland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13312 Goodland Place have a pool?
No, 13312 Goodland Place does not have a pool.
Does 13312 Goodland Place have accessible units?
No, 13312 Goodland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13312 Goodland Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13312 Goodland Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13312 Goodland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13312 Goodland Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary