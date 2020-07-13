Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage google fiber hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly car wash area carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. The Cortona brings an unparalleled luxury living experience to Fairview, TX. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes features 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, eye-catching crown molding finishes, individual electric water heaters, and wiring for cable and high-speed data throughout your home. Imagine coming home to luxury apartment community complete with a unique bi-level fitness center complete with the best and most state-of-the-art equipment possible. Our resort-style pool comes complete with a gorgeous waterfall, decorative fountain, and an open air cabana with trellis. Our luxury Fairview, TX apartments have no comparison here or anywhere else in the North Dallas corridor. Contact our accommodating and professional staff and take the ...