Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

The Cortona

325 Murray Farm Dr · (972) 367-3072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX 75069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cortona.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
google fiber
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. The Cortona brings an unparalleled luxury living experience to Fairview, TX. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes features 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, eye-catching crown molding finishes, individual electric water heaters, and wiring for cable and high-speed data throughout your home. Imagine coming home to luxury apartment community complete with a unique bi-level fitness center complete with the best and most state-of-the-art equipment possible. Our resort-style pool comes complete with a gorgeous waterfall, decorative fountain, and an open air cabana with trellis. Our luxury Fairview, TX apartments have no comparison here or anywhere else in the North Dallas corridor. Contact our accommodating and professional staff and take the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 pet fee per animal
limit: 2
rent: $15 monthly
restrictions: There is a weight limit of 75 pounds. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface, covered and garage parking available. Parking options include covered carports, garages and open sections at no fee. Carports are $40 and garages are $125. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Covered lot: $40/month. Surface, covered and garage parking available. Parking options include covered carports, garages and open sections at no fee. Carports are $40 and garages are $125. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: We have storage units for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cortona have any available units?
The Cortona has 27 units available starting at $1,032 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Cortona have?
Some of The Cortona's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cortona currently offering any rent specials?
The Cortona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cortona pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cortona is pet friendly.
Does The Cortona offer parking?
Yes, The Cortona offers parking.
Does The Cortona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cortona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cortona have a pool?
Yes, The Cortona has a pool.
Does The Cortona have accessible units?
Yes, The Cortona has accessible units.
Does The Cortona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cortona has units with dishwashers.
Does The Cortona have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cortona has units with air conditioning.
