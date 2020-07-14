Colonial Grand at Fairview

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe media room online portal

Come live in Colonial Grand Apartments at Fairview. Conveniently located with easy access to highway 121 and highway 75, you are minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents are less than a 30 minute drive to down Dallas and in close proximity to Frisco. Discover our one, two and three bedroom apartments with a full size washer and dryer! Select apartments feature granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors and spacious utility rooms.When you arrive home, drive through the video monitored limited access entry. Relax after a long day at work in the resort style swimming pool with a Wi-Fi sundeck or host a BBQ at the poolside grilling area. The state of the art gym features a spin room, cardio and strength training equipment. Residents also enjoy a social room offering vintage arcade and pinball, shuffleboard and a billiards room.