All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like Colonial Grand at Fairview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
Colonial Grand at Fairview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Colonial Grand at Fairview

344 Murray Farm Rd · (833) 542-0941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX 75069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0606205 · Avail. Jul 25

$978

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 0909302 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 0404104 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0505305 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0202306 · Avail. now

$1,368

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0202307 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,368

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0101201 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,738

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Grand at Fairview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
media room
online portal
LET'S CONNECT VIRTUALLY! WE ARE READY TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR NEW HOME! CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY. Come live in Colonial Grand Apartments at Fairview. Conveniently located with easy access to highway 121 and highway 75, you are minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents are less than a 30 minute drive to down Dallas and in close proximity to Frisco. Discover our one, two and three bedroom apartments with a full size washer and dryer! Select apartments feature granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors and spacious utility rooms.When you arrive home, drive through the video monitored limited access entry. Relax after a long day at work in the resort style swimming pool with a Wi-Fi sundeck or host a BBQ at the poolside grilling area. The state of the art gym features a spin room, cardio and strength training equipment. Residents also enjoy a social room offering vintage arcade and pinball, shuffleboard and a billiards room.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 processing fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Grand at Fairview have any available units?
Colonial Grand at Fairview has 18 units available starting at $978 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colonial Grand at Fairview have?
Some of Colonial Grand at Fairview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Grand at Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Grand at Fairview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Grand at Fairview pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Fairview is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Grand at Fairview offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Fairview offers parking.
Does Colonial Grand at Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Fairview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Grand at Fairview have a pool?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Fairview has a pool.
Does Colonial Grand at Fairview have accessible units?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Fairview has accessible units.
Does Colonial Grand at Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Fairview has units with dishwashers.
Does Colonial Grand at Fairview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colonial Grand at Fairview has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Colonial Grand at Fairview?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail
Fairview, TX 75069
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr
Fairview, TX 75069

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Apartments with BalconyFairview Apartments with Gym
Fairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity