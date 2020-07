Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible home in wonderful Heritage Ranch community. 2 bed, 2 bath house, also with a light-filled study w 2 work areas & a hobby room that features a wine bar. The house inc plantation shutters throughout. The backyard is professionally landscaped & inc a brick patio w a gas BBQ & table& chairs

One resident must be at least 50, no residents under 19.*** Tenant responsible for $50 monthly food & bev minimum