814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Unique opportunity for a fully furnished short term rental ranging from 3 to 6 months! Lovely three bedroom popular Oakmont plan is a very open floorplan located on a great lot! Kitchen open to family room and breakfast has all SS appliances and beautiful Avanza counters. Luxurious master bedroom and bath is split for privacy from bedrooms two and three. This Heritage Ranch property is fully furnished including ALL furniture, refrigerator, 3 TV's, cable, fiber equivalent high speed internet, dishes, towels, spices, cleaning supplies, linens! Tenant will pay additonal flat fee of $700 per month to cover all utilities, yardcare, security, high speed internet and TV!