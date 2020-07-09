388 Jacob Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

BACKYARD WITH WOODED GREENBELT VIEW! Built in 2017 this home Designer upgrades throughout!!! Stunning kitchen with SS appliances, Granite countertops and beautiful subway tile backsplash! Open to the living and dining area its perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has 10' vaulted ceilings and the master bath has an oversized shower and Gorgeous quartz countertops!! Kitchen, living, dining and master face the greenbelt and walking trail. Home has many energy saving features: Ecobee 3 Wi-Fi thermostat with remote smart phone access, 16 SEER HVAC system, Double Pane Low E Windows, Radiant Barrier, Tankless Water Heater, 12 inch+ Attic Insulation. NO maintenance living, HOA fee paid in rent includes Front and Back Yard Maintenance!! Highly sought-after townhome in Quiet boutique community. This Townhome is located very close to AMAZING shopping, entertainment and dining at Villages at Stacy &amp; Allen Outlet Mall. McKinney ISD. Pets are case by case, fees may apply.